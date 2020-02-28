Letter: Climate change and pro-life morality

Thanks for Michael Gerson’s Feb. 17 column, “A pro-lifer isn’t obligated to vote for Trump,” and the many letters that followed in response (Feb.19-25).
I have to wonder if those seeking to “save America from the scourge of abortion” truly are pro-life defenders of the unborn. Because, if they are, they should consider the consequences of President Trump’s absolute denial of the global climate crisis.
“Those of us who are disproportionately causing climate change are far away enough from the worst consequences that we can ignore them, at least for now,” writes Christian ethicist, Kevin O’Brien.
Entering an era of mass extinction, the innocent will suffer first: The animals, then the undeveloped nations.
Continuing “business as usual” will bring generations of death and destruction that will render the toll from American abortions comparatively insignificant.
Maybe it’s time to take a deep, Lenten look at reality before we cast those votes.
Greg Lewis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.