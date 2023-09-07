One needs to practice gallows humor for politics today. Governor DiSantis, Republican, is hysterical! August 30, Politico reported DiSantis turned down and vetoed accepting $346 million in climate change money from the Inflation Reduction Act, helping Floridians conserve energy and reduce pollution. He also vetoed federal infrastructure money. What also occurred August 30? Idalia hit the state. Moody’s estimates damages up to $20 BILLION. Rudely refusing the President’s visit, will DiSantis return FEMA money? Too little?

Though DiSantis likes money (sometimes) for adaption to climate change, he doesn’t recognize curbing its causes. Can he read topo maps? Words? Especially science? By 2060, 37 years, the state that is subsiding is projected to experience three feet of ocean rise and no fresh water for what’s left.

How does this relate to Arizona? Water? Heat? Climate change? Pay attention to what Republicans say and do. DiSantis, so economically astute, is heading the party’s policies on climate change.

Nancy Jacques

Northeast side