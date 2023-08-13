I am surprised the younger electoral are not more concerned about climate change. I remember during the Vietnam War there was a very strong driving narrative for protests. Here we have lots of young people who are either uncaring or adamant about this stricking change in our living conditions and food sources. Where are the young people to “demand” change? I am so sad that our young people are not DEMANDING change. I feel very sorry for my grandchildren all because of oil companies profits. And heads in the sand….not in my back yard. Yeah.