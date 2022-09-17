 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Climate change; anti-capitalism

Ronald Reagan once said, “Well, there you go again”. The letter stating climate change activists are anti-capitalists is such a statement. Here are some facts. The cost for gas and diesel excludes a direct oil company subsidy ($20 billion), insurance payouts for climate change weather events ($120 billion in 2021), health care direct cost for pollution (about $800 billion), fighting wildfires ($2-3 billion/year), and DOD is requesting $3 billion this year for climate change mitigation. If 10% of these costs were correct it is $94 billion added to the $400 billion spent on gas and diesel alone. The consequences of burning fossil fuels are costly. Should capitalists pay for everything or only part of a product's cost? Alternative fuels (solar and wind) are cheaper than fossil fuels according to a 2020 article in Forbes. Climate activists support lower costs and a better planet.

William Jones

East side

