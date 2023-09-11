As reported in The Washington Post on 3 September: Five large US property insurers (Allstate, American Family, Nationwide, Erie Insurance Group, and Berkshire Hathaway) have stopped writing coverage in certain areas or are excluding protections from various weather events in their policies, as well as raising premiums and deductibles. The reason? Losses due to extreme weather events.
When discussing climate change, they say 'follow the science’. We can add ‘follow the money'.
Barbara Hall
Midtown
