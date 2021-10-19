 Skip to main content
Letter: climate change causes border problems
Letter: climate change causes border problems

Half the letters in the October 18 edition of the Star complained about Joe Biden's presidency. They all blamed him for an influx of migrants: "The mess at the border is completely and totally Joe Biden," one wrote.

If these writers are really concerned about migration they should be working hard to help the president pass his Build Back Better agenda, making sure that the provisions for climate change mitigation are kept in place.

People are fleeing the Northern Triangle (cited by one writer) because the land where they used to grow crops has been devastated by global warming. They have no way to make a living now, and no place to go.

Unless we take action, things will only get worse until that 3.5 trillion Joe wants will seem like a bargain.

Greg Lewis

Midtown

