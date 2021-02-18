 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Climate Change; Fee and Dividend Plan
View Comments

Letter: Climate Change; Fee and Dividend Plan

  • Comments

LTE Re: Letter: Business is on board with carbon pricing

Thanks to the publishers for giving us this excellent letter. In addition to the benefits mentioned in the letter, realize that a fee on carbon will help us all reduce our energy use. We will find it worthwhile to improve insulation in homes. We will buy cars that use less energy. We will find many choices of products to buy that are different when we have the price signal from increases caused by the fee.

Another part of the fee and dividend plan is a border adjustment that keeps trade fair. It also pushes other nations to do the same.

Jim Martin

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News