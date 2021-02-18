Letter: Climate Change; Fee and Dividend Plan

LTE Re: Letter: Business is on board with carbon pricing
Thanks to the publishers for giving us this excellent letter. In addition to the benefits mentioned in the letter, realize that a fee on carbon will help us all reduce our energy use. We will find it worthwhile to improve insulation in homes. We will buy cars that use less energy. We will find many choices of products to buy that are different when we have the price signal from increases caused by the fee.
Another part of the fee and dividend plan is a border adjustment that keeps trade fair. It also pushes other nations to do the same.
Jim Martin
Northwest side
