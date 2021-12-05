Letter: Climate Change induced Temperature effects

The Banner Headline story on this past November’s temperatures missed the mark. No Tucsonan could have ignored how ‘hot’ it was last month. The period over which the average is taken must be noted. Out of context comparison reduces the impact of the variances. The references to temperatures in 1894 give the impression that the average November highs have only increased a little over 3 degrees Fahrenheit in the last 127 years. While we are in a La Nina weather phase at the moment, the reference to it here has the effect of ameliorating concern for our current high temperatures and low moisture status. A better graphic for this article would be actual high and low temperatures for the most recent 30 years, not a heart-warming photo of a person availing themselves of a Living Streets Alliance pop-up park. When will the Star start publishing atmospheric carbon content statistics at the back of the Sports section where all the climate related new is relegated?
Cynthia Duncan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.