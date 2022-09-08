 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Climate Change movement is anti capitalistic

I think many Climate Change activists are fundamentally anti-capitalists. They seek to use climate as a vehicle to radically transform economic and social structures of nations, correcting their perceived injustices. They seek greater central government control over the economy and people's lives. In 2014, climate and social activist Naomi Klein wrote a book 'This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. The Climate.' In it she detailed a roadmap to the utopian leftist agenda using climate as a vehicle to achieve it. It included putting petroleum producing companies out of business, attacks on corporations, open borders to migrants, expanding state-owned property and resources, redefining what constitutes GDP, new taxes, new public works programs, government guidelines on how often we drive and how large our homes are, etc. Biden and Progressive Democrats are following Klein’s book to a T. You only need to listen to their climate change, social justice and inequality rhetoric and read their legislation, i.e., the Inflation Reduction Act, to understand this.

Alan Jeffords

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

