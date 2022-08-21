 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Climate Change movement is anti capitalistic

I think many Climate Change activists are fundamentally anti-capitalists. They seek to use climate as a vehicle to radically transform economic and social structures of nations, correcting their perceived injustices. They seek greater central government control over the economy and people's lives. In 2014, activist Naomi Klein wrote a book 'This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. The Climate.' In it she wrote, “climate change could become a catalyzing force for positive change ... it could be the best argument progressives have ever had … to reclaim our democracies from corrosive corporate influence; to block harmful new free trade deals; to open borders to migrants; to radically expand state-owned property and resources; to introduce a carefully planned economy; to introduce new taxes; new public works programs;, government guidelines on how often we drive, how often we fly, how large our homes are; a fundamental reordering of the component parts of Gross Domestic Product.... I believe Biden and Progressive Democrats are attempting to use climate change to pursue Klein's radical agenda.

Alan Jeffords

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

