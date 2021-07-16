 Skip to main content
Letter: Climate change, national security, economy
Letter: Climate change, national security, economy

Climate change is a national security and economic threat. The DOD reported in 2019 that 79 domestic military facilities are threatened by climate change. These threats are drought, desertification, permafrost thawing, wildfires, and recurrent flooding. Extreme weather events are evidence of climate change. There was an increase in insurances losses from $54 billion to $76 billion from 2019 to 2020 due to wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding.

Climate change must be addressed and carbon pricing is the most effective, fastest way to begin. Multiple bills are currently in Congress. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307) is in the House. America's Clean Future Fund Act S.685 and Climate Action Rebate Act S.2284 are Senate bills. Please tell your Representative and Senators Sinema and Kelly to support these bills. Our Nation’s future depends on addressing climate change. Each bill rebates all or a majority of the fees on carbon to American households.

William Jones

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

