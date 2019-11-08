Re: the Nov. 6 article "Study: Climate change could cause spread of valley fever."
This article about the spread of valley fever added another crisis to a long list that worries everyone, including our political leaders.
The International Monetary Fund evaluated costly climate caused disasters. Its findings were clear – “the single, most powerful and efficient tool” to drive reductions in carbon emissions is the carbon tax. Why? It’ll push polluters to reduce their use of carbon and steer investments into renewable energy.
The IMF warned a price of $75 per ton is necessary for temperature increases to stay below 2C, advising governments to price carbon and use the revenue to support vulnerable households and communities with dividends.
Please remind Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and Rep. Raul Grijalva that the best option to protect our health and our economy already exists as a bill in Congress, H.R. 763. It’s exactly what the IMF and thousands of economists recommend. What are they waiting for?
jane conlin
Oro Valley
