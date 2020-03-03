Letter: Climate Change Solutions
Re: the Feb. 27 letter "Missing equations in climate discussion."

Thanks to James Tuthill for his letter about two challenges to reducing carbon emissions, population growth and carbon emissions from India and China.

Population growth slows substantially wherever women are educated. Historically, carbon emissions were generated by higher rates of consumption in developed nations, not from poor countries. However, coal plants continue to be built in China and India, possibly to power manufacturing for exports and dangerous levels of carbon from developing countries are a problem.

How can we incentivize clean and renewable energy everywhere? Carbon emissions in the U.S., India, China and elsewhere will plummet if we have a price on carbon that returns revenue to households.

The bill now in Congress – H.R. 763 – calls for a tariff on imported goods that are made with carbon intensive means. That’s a powerful tool that applies the American market economy to lead a global solution. Ask Rep. Grijalva, Kirkpatrick and O’Halleran to support effective action on climate.

Jane Conlin

Oro Valley

