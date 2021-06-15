 Skip to main content
Letter: Climate Change & Water
Bravo to Tim Steller's outstanding article on water! The alarm bells have been ringing since the early 2000s with no change in behavior in the Southwest's general populations. Since January 1, 2021 Tucson has had 1.04 inches of rain with no rain in sight this year. In 2020, we had 4.17 inches of rain total. The picture of Lake Mead the Star ran on June 11th shows it at 36% capacity. There should be water rationing now..not kicking the can down the road. We have climate change deniers who say we will never run out of water, homes continue to be built needing water, and the Rosemont mine still wants to move forward sucking massive amounts of groundwater in exchange for a few hundred new jobs and profits going to Canada. People's insouciance regarding water is staggering. These are the same folks who will howl the loudest when rationing actually will be implemented. In my opinion , we passed the tipping point about 10 years ago.

Judy Bullington

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

