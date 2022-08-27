 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Climate Change

Phil Yehle's letter was spot on. His answer to "Just because other nations build coal plants, why should we reduce emissions?" was: should we stop bailing a leaky boat if others are not bailing too?

Global warming means we all must get in the game. There are options being considered in Congress that would, in fact, put pressure on polluting nations to cut their carbon. Put a Border Carbon Tax on imports. Imports such as steel would find ways to avoid the carbon import tax by, for example, using renewable energy to refine that steel.

Canada and the EU are doing exactly that. And we need to have a national carbon price in order to duck under their Import tax. The resistance from the carbon lobby can be overcome by voting only for those who care.

Jan Freed

Downtown

