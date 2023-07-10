response to Arizona Daily Star article “Bill that could slow renewable energy vetoed,” 6/ 20/23

Where’s the fiscal responsibility Republicans tout so often?

According to experts, climate disasters that cost over $1 billion are a measure of climate change. Last year alone there were 18 such events nationwide, costing over $165B.

Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 included the largest climate package in history, investing $370 billion in clean energy and other mitigations over the next 10 years. Not a single Republican Senator or Representative voted for it.

Which is more fiscally responsible: spending $165B per year on damages or $37B per year for mitigation and prevention? Allowing climate disasters to keep worsening or taking positive action to lessen them?

Blind allegiance to big oil, coal, and gas is shortsighted, destructive, and foolish.

With 8 in 10 US adults reporting they have personally felt the effects of extreme weather in the past five years, it’s time Arizona Republicans realize they and their families are among them. They must start doing their part to address the climate disasters headed their way.

Kay Schriner

Northwest side