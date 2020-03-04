Letter: Climate Change

I read two articles this morning that got my attention. The first was in the WSJ regarding astrological signs. It seems that you may no longer claim the same “sign”. It seems that the earth has wobbled over the years and the planet’s position relative to the Stars has shifted by almost a month.
The second article in the Star outlines the number of climatic changes that have caused extinction of earthly species.
My conclusion is that we can only do so much to effect the climate (and the US has been somewhat successful) but we should be preparing for higher seas and warmer weather. An honest discussion and realistic models would go a long way toward successful planning instead of the hyperbole of the day.
Bill Blaine
Marana
