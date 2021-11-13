 Skip to main content
Letter: Climate Change
I tire of hearing “We have to save the planet. The planet has survived five mass extinctions and will survive the next one. When people use this argument to market the need for climate change it is no wonder the general population tune them out. And what if ocean temperatures rise just 1.5 degrees centigrade in the next 20 years, so what, that is a minimal amount.

If we want to market the dangers of global warming, we need to get real about the message. The risk is not the destruction of the planet, it is the destruction of human beings and other animals, birds, and fish, and plants. Also, the minimal temperature increase of just 1.5 degrees centigrade is really an increase of almost 35 degrees Fahrenheit, a change that ought to scare us.

Lets start talking about climate change in terms people understand. Then perhaps people will start acting with individual actions multiplying into significant changes.

Bruce Dockter

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

