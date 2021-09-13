 Skip to main content
Letter: climate change
Letter: climate change

Recently, 200 medical journals around the world published the same editorial urging all nations to respond to the public health threat of climate change. It states that "the greatest threat to global public health is the continued failure of world leaders to keep the global temperature rise below 1·5°C and to restore nature.” Here in the US, the most important step we can take is for Congress to pass the budget reconciliation bill which provides funding to set the US on target to reduce our share of global warming and limit future climate disasters. It is imperative that Senators Kelly and Sinema support this bill. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change noted that global warming will intensify but we have a chance to limit the worst outcomes if we act now. We have no time to waste.

Eve Shapiro

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

