Letter: Climate Change
Letter: Climate Change

The Biden administration wants to put a " carbon tax" on products whose end result is an increase in greenhouse gases. Coal and petoleum products fit that catagory.

The biden administration also wants to fix our infrastructure- roads, bridges, and high speed rail system.

The only problem is that coal is needed to mix with iron to make steel. Steel is used to make the rebar used to hold concrete together to build bridges. Steel is also used to make the rails for trains to run on.

Tar to fix roads is one of the products of oil.

On one hand, the Biden administration is saying we need to go green. On the other hand, he is raising the cost to do it.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

