 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Climate Change

  • Comments

Climate change is here. Temperatures are increasing, droughts are more common and lakes and rivers are drying up.. This is not unprecedented. There was a world wide climate change that occurred in 2200 BC, long before humans had their impact on the environment.

Our current government is trying to stop climate change. If this climate is part of a 4200 year cycle there will be no way to stop it.

I believe that we should expend our remaining time and effort preparing for climate change. We need to store food, conserve the water we have, and prepare our homes for hotter temperatures.

I believe that all this effort to prevent climate change is a waste of time, money and effort. We need to prepare for the inevitable.

Thomas Wenzel

Northeast side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: Upcoming Elections and Lies

As we all know we have elections coming up and I wanted to make some comments. For me personally, I am not swayed to vote for some candidate b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News