Letter: Climate Change

Climate change is here. Temperatures are increasing, droughts are more common and lakes and rivers are drying up.. This is not unprecedented. There was a world wide climate change that occurred in 2200 BC, long before humans had their impact on the environment.

Our current government is trying to stop climate change. If this climate is part of a 4200 year cycle there will be no way to stop it.

I believe that we should expend our remaining time and effort preparing for climate change. We need to store food, conserve the water we have, and prepare our homes for hotter temperatures.

I believe that all this effort to prevent climate change is a waste of time, money and effort. We need to prepare for the inevitable.

Thomas Wenzel

Northeast side