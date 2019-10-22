Re: the Oct. 20 letter "Adults traumatizing kids for political agenda."
A recent letter to the editor claimed that the climate change discussion is traumatizing children and that this fear should not be promoted. The author uses the example of the 1950’s “duck and cover classroom drills.” I remember those drills well, but then was nothing a child could do. Today, young people all over the world who are learning about this issue realize that if we take practical, immediate steps, we can prevent the worst of the climate change results. What can be more empowering than giving our youth this knowledge and power?
Katy Garmany
West side
