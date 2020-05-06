Letter: Climate change
Had we known what was ahead from Covid-19 a year or so ago, and been told what steps were necessary to prevent where we are now, wouldn’t most of us have done so? This was my thought on reading about a new climate change study, published in the journal Nature, which predicts a more abrupt collapse of many animal species than previously expected if greenhouse gasses are not significantly reduced. Large swaths of wildlife will experience sudden die-offs beginning in the next 10 years - catastrophic not just for the wildlife but also for the humans who depend on them.

We can only prevent this by making climate change mitigation a top priority: electing people who understand the threat, and collectively taking the steps necessary to keep our planet from warming further. As a scientist, it is incredibly painful to have to admit to my grandchildren that my generation did so little to preserve a livable planet for them.

Katy Garmany

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

