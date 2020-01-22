Letter: Climate Change

Re: the Jan. 20 article "We should do more to combat hottest years in modern history.'
Mondays opinion article begs us to do something about an extremely complicated phenomena about which we know much but are powerless to influence. If you are really interested in the subject tiptoe over to the UA and talk to a Glacial Geologist or Paleoclimatologist about the earth's journey through this present interglacial period witch is possibly half way through the Holocene epoch. The cause being changes in Earth's orbit and axial tilt according to Milakovichian theory which has been verified by core drilling. For the last several million years we have experienced at least four major perennial ice events in North America which among other things have created the great lakes and lowered sea levels to the extent man crossed from Siberia to North America. Inter-glacial periods feature dramatic sea level changes which we may now be seeing. Are the verifying scientists for human caused global warning knowledgeable of the above-anyway thousands of years hence mankind will covet the co2 just fend off the ice.
Fred Burnett
South side
