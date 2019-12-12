Recently one of my fellow editorial contributors mentioned he was 70 years old. We share the same time on Earth, but he must not have remembered these climate predictions made by academics and scientists on or around Earth Day 1970.
Civilization will end in 15-30 years unless action is taken.
We are in an environmental crisis that threatens the survival of this nation and the world.
Population will strip food supplies, starving 100-200 million people in 10 years.
A great “die off” will occur in the U.S. and the world. Four billion will perish.
By 1985, pollution will allow only half the sunlight to reach Earth. We should only live to our 40’s.
The world will chill to the point of an ice age by 2000..
There are many more. People of my age know not to cancel a tee time based on a 5 day forecast. I was born in an area that was under a mile of ice. How would they explain that.
Gary Stoeger
Northwest side
