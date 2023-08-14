It appears that there is group of moms that formed a new group called ScienceMoms and everyone is supposed to accept the claims because they use words like science. Wasn't there a group of scientists from CDC working with Fauci that made all kinds of claims that ended up being false? Basically, this group claims that the Climate Change is the cause of wildfires, there is no clue as to a solution but baseless claims to try and tie the two topics together to raise the fear factor. This is not the only group making claims, but, like all other claims there is only conjecture and no viable solution. Perhaps there is not solution but wouldn't all of this attention from science be better used to solve instead of pointing fingers. The first question should be why we can't control wildfires in environmentalist controlled California? Don't believe the ads, the hot air from all these claims is adding to the carbon dioxide.