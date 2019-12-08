Climate change is an existential threat. Global CO2 emissions continue to rise. The UN Climate Conference noted on 12/5/19 pricing carbon is a viable economic solution. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763, a bipartisan bill, addresses pricing carbon and providing a dividend. Our Senators and Representatives should be co-sponsors of this legislation. There is a Climate Change Caucus in the Congress that is bipartisan. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Sen. Martha McSally, and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick are not members of the Caucus. Each should state why they are not part of this bipartisan group addressing climate change. Our Senators and Representatives should heed the Defense Department report from January 2019 that does accept that climate change is a threat. What could have been done slowly starting 30-40 years ago is now reaching a tipping point.
William Jones
East side
