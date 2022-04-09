Letter: Climate change

Sadly, climate change isn’t just another April Fool's day joke. Mike Carrin’s opinion regarding the Ukrainian war and fossil fuels is one part of the story. Another part is the health risks of air pollution. The 800,000 asthma and 1.6 million COPD ER visits cost over $130 billion/year. These are partially related to air pollution. Extreme weather causes property destruction, injuries, and deaths. Last year the cost was over $20 billion. Warming allows a broader range of disease-carrying vectors like mosquitos. West Nile Virus health costs are over $20 billion/year. These costs are currently excluded in the price of fossil fuels. A price on carbon levels the field so everyone pays fairly. Adding a dividend makes it an equitable way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It has been supported by many liberals and conservatives. Senators Kelly and Sinema should work to make it part of the budget reconciliation bill.