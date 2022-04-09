 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Climate change

  • Comments

Sadly, climate change isn’t just another April Fool's day joke. Mike Carrin’s opinion regarding the Ukrainian war and fossil fuels is one part of the story. Another part is the health risks of air pollution. The 800,000 asthma and 1.6 million COPD ER visits cost over $130 billion/year. These are partially related to air pollution. Extreme weather causes property destruction, injuries, and deaths. Last year the cost was over $20 billion. Warming allows a broader range of disease-carrying vectors like mosquitos. West Nile Virus health costs are over $20 billion/year. These costs are currently excluded in the price of fossil fuels. A price on carbon levels the field so everyone pays fairly. Adding a dividend makes it an equitable way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It has been supported by many liberals and conservatives. Senators Kelly and Sinema should work to make it part of the budget reconciliation bill.

Bill Jones

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Insanity

For all of your numerous Trump haters, please look around you today. An average family is experiencing a $5,200 annual cost increase due to in…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News