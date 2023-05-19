In a recent LTE the author asks “Are we destroying the environment in pursuit of EVs?”

The author calls out the manganese mining plan of the Hermosa project for potential harm. The project planners claim

“The Hermosa project sponsor proposes to construct a small-footprint, underground mining operation applying low-carbon design and best-in-class engineering principles”

The project will have a surface footprint of 600 acres.

Let’s ask ‘how does this compare with coal mining? The annual extent of surface mining, which accounts for 70 percent of U.S. coal production, is 104,000 acres.

Then there are the costs of climate pollution on both health and from increasing climate impacts. Carbon pollution decreases U.S. life expectancy 1.8 years and costs annually over $600 billion in health care. The number of climate extremes costing over $1 billion, since the 1980s, has increased 5-9 times.

Jan Freed

Downtown