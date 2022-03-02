Letter: Climate change

Climate change is a global issue. Contrary to popular belief President Joe Biden can only address climate issues in this country ,not in the rest of the world.
The rest of the world is still using coal and oil. It was reported that China just contracted with Russia for 100 million tons of coal. Besides being used for eclectic generation and heating.
, coal is also a primary ingredient of steel.
Our federal government have all but shut down our fossil fuel industries in favor of green energy.
What is better for our environment, refining coal and oil with no environmental oversight or refining with some if the strangest emission standards in the world?
If the world still uses fossil fuels it is our responsibility to provide the best fuel with fewest emissions.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
