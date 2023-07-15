On the event of the last two days of consecutive record setting global temperatures, I wonder what rock all the climate change deniers are going to hide under. Even though science has been forecasting these events (even underforcasting them, as it turns out) for years, the deniers have been screaming “hoax” or claiming some naturally occurring phenomenon. Though their pronouncements have proven false, they were at least partially effective in delaying the important measures that could have helped mitigate the extraordinary temperature increases we are suffering through. Do you suppose they might have a change of mind and start supporting mitigation? Don’t hold your breath.