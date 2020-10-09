Letter: Climate Changed. Now what?

Congratulations to the Star for printing realistic opinion pieces on climate change in the past week, along with articles informing readers about this critical issue. The California wildfires and Arizona's record breaking summer heat make this the time to bring climate change to the US Presidential debates.
The US House of Representatives has demanded “The Commission on Presidential Debates must make climate change a centerpiece of the upcoming presidential and vice-presidential debates," On September 23, US Senators also wrote a letter.
The time for debate over the reality of our changing climate is over. The scientific evidence is clear. It is not a future or far away problem. It is here and now.
Tucson's city council has declared a climate emergency to implement a climate plan. While people of good conscience may disagree over details of implementation, we need a level-headed, rational debate on serious plans at every level of society, most importantly in the presidential debates.
As a sustainability practitioner, I stand ready to help.
Vincent Pawlowski
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!