Letter: Climate Crises may benefit from Gas Price Increase
Letter: Climate Crises may benefit from Gas Price Increase

Some see the climate crises as a trendy Environmental feel good issue, but they need to wake up. It poses a bigger threat to humanity than nuclear war. The concept of M.A.D. is real and even psychos like Putin realize this, However Global Warming is already in motion and poses a certain fate. The increase in fossil fuel prices might what is needed to bring down consumption. After all, our "Energy Independence" under Trump was do in no small part to the decrease on travel posed by the pandemic. Once we started to travel again our consumption shot up and outstripped the Refinery capacity that diminished during the pandemic as a result of low profits. Now we have resource constraint that may allow us to to push the renewables further, so that we don't run the risk of saving the economy and losing the world.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

