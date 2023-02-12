Trouble at the border? As a 35 year resident of Tucson, it's nothing new except in the numbers. Why?

Climate. Go on and blame Joe Biden. Just realize the numbers will increase as long as people are desperate and can't care for their children.

Meanwhile, international criminals continue developing new fossil fuel sources and reaping obscene profits. I am talking about the leaders of Big Oil and Gas, such as Exxon or BP. Pardon the pun, but do we realize there is a deadline? Maybe you tell yourself the youngbloods will solve this. Keep thinking the freezing weather is temporary, too.

If a stockholder in one of these companies, you are complicit. Influence them to put that money to better use than stock buybacks. By banking at Chase, biggest financier of fossil fuels, you are complicit. Go elsewhere. Climate action will ease immigration and do something real for your kids.

Gaye Adams

Midtown