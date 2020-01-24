Letter: climate crisis
Letter: climate crisis

Capitalism and a clean energy can coexist very nicely. After all it does in Finland and in number of other first world countries. Michael Bloomberg, clearly someone who champions a capitalist system, is proposing a rapid transition to a clean energy future. His proposals include replacing all coal plants now in operation, halting the construction of natural gas power plants, ending subsidies for companies that extract and burn fossil fuels, and providing much more support for communities impacted by fossil fuel related pollution and affected by a transition to clean energy. These solutions are now considered mainstream and should be supported by all concerned citizens. It is incumbent upon us to elect representatives who will craft legislation that makes these and other sensible solutions to the climate crises possible.

David Rubin

Foothills

