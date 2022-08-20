Letter: Climate critics - the facts matter

Richard Carlson’s Aug 12 op-ed claimed the Inflation Reduction Act won’t deliver on climate. His biography suggests credibility, but his words say otherwise.

The Energy Information Administration reported energy-related CO2 emissions dropped 14.3% between 2005 and 2019, before COVID hit, while GDP grew by 63%. Why? Greater efficiency, growing renewables, and yes, more natural gas.

Carlson’s is wrong about electric vehicles. A Union of Concerned Scientists 2020 report says the average US EV emits CO2 like a gas auto that gets 91 mpg. In Arizona, with more coal in our electric mix, it’s 73 mpg.

He falsely claims that wind power ebbs at night. Daily variations in wind depend on location and height of the windmill. In many locations wind output increases at night.

Carlson suggests renewables were responsible for recent blackouts. It’s widely reported that the Texas failures were mostly frozen natural gas pipelines, while German and California’s problems were historic heatwaves caused by climate change.

Edward Beshore

North side