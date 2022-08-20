 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Climate critics - the facts matter

  • Comments

Richard Carlson’s Aug 12 op-ed claimed the Inflation Reduction Act won’t deliver on climate. His biography suggests credibility, but his words say otherwise.

The Energy Information Administration reported energy-related CO2 emissions dropped 14.3% between 2005 and 2019, before COVID hit, while GDP grew by 63%. Why? Greater efficiency, growing renewables, and yes, more natural gas.

Carlson’s is wrong about electric vehicles. A Union of Concerned Scientists 2020 report says the average US EV emits CO2 like a gas auto that gets 91 mpg. In Arizona, with more coal in our electric mix, it’s 73 mpg.

He falsely claims that wind power ebbs at night. Daily variations in wind depend on location and height of the windmill. In many locations wind output increases at night.

Carlson suggests renewables were responsible for recent blackouts. It’s widely reported that the Texas failures were mostly frozen natural gas pipelines, while German and California’s problems were historic heatwaves caused by climate change.

People are also reading…

Edward Beshore

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Cult

Excessive or misplaced admiration of a person. The definition of a cult. How many MAGA people fit this. I've liked some politicians but never …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News