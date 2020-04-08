Letter: Climate lessons from COVID-19

Re: “Dems shouldn’t use crisis as justification for a spending spree” March 30.
Possible Democrat spending sprees Jonah Goldberg fears are 1)Green New Deal, 2)Medicare for all, 3)student debt relief.
These are all serious issues but the GND responds to a genuine existential threat that, left unaddressed, will eclipse our current crisis.
I agree with Jonah that the aspirational GND is littered with tangential “nonessentials” and I hope he will not use this as an excuse to ignore the seriousness of global warming.
Instead of complaining about the Democrats and GND he might take a serious look at the carbon fee and dividend bills – supported by world economists - now languishing in Congress.
We’ve learned from COVID-19 that early, decisive action is necessary to “flatten the infection curve” and avoid catastrophe. The same holds true for global climate change and CO2 emissions.
We have the scientific data. What we need now is action.
Greg Lewis
Midtown
