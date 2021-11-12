Letter: Climate solutions

What is a goal? The Oxford dictionary defines a goal as “an objective” and an objective as “something one is trying to achieve or reach”. So, a goal is something one tries to reach. Yet, the only way to reach a goal is through action. Talking is one action, but real action comes from doing something. At the UN climate summit, there is a lot of talking. As Greta Thunberg said, “governments are still refusing to take any drastic climate action.” “The COP has turned into a PR event.” So, what action can our government take to address the climate crisis – putting a price on carbon. Carbon pricing puts a fee on fossil fuel pollution, which creates a level playing field for clean energy. Businesses compete to provide clean energy solutions reducing pollution fast and efficiently. So, what action can to take? Call or write your representatives. Tell them to include carbon pricing in Build Back Better. The health and well-being of our communities and planet depend on it.
Maggie Kraft
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.