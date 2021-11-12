 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Climate solutions
View Comments

Letter: Climate solutions

  • Comments

What is a goal? The Oxford dictionary defines a goal as “an objective” and an objective as “something one is trying to achieve or reach”. So, a goal is something one tries to reach. Yet, the only way to reach a goal is through action. Talking is one action, but real action comes from doing something. At the UN climate summit, there is a lot of talking. As Greta Thunberg said, “governments are still refusing to take any drastic climate action.” “The COP has turned into a PR event.” So, what action can our government take to address the climate crisis – putting a price on carbon. Carbon pricing puts a fee on fossil fuel pollution, which creates a level playing field for clean energy. Businesses compete to provide clean energy solutions reducing pollution fast and efficiently. So, what action can to take? Call or write your representatives. Tell them to include carbon pricing in Build Back Better. The health and well-being of our communities and planet depend on it.

Maggie Kraft

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump

A word of encouragement for Mr Trump; I know you want to be the SITTING President again but take heart, you will always be known as the LYING …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News