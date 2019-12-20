Letter: Clinton "perjury"

Bill Clinton did not lie under oath in any courtroom, nor to Congress, nor to the FBI. He lied to the nation on television, and under oath on a deposition in a civil lawsuit. That deposition was discarded by the judge in the case because it was not material to the issue, alleged sexual harassment by Governor Clinton of one Paula Jones, an Arkansas State employee at the time. The plaintiff was unable to show any harm, or any evidence, so the case was dismissed by the court for lack of merit. The appropriate punishment for a lawyer who lies on an immaterial deposition in a merit-less lawsuit is disbarment, which the Arkansas Bar eventually did do to Bill Clinton. The impeachment was the last contrivance in Richard Mellon Scaife's decades-long unsuccessful effort to "get" Bill Clinton. The blog-o-sphere is full of tantalizing stories of "crimes" which did not happen. The problem is not what you don't know, its what you do know that ain't so.
DAVID VERNON
Midtown
