Hillary Clinton has made comments suggesting Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset. I am undecided on my 2020 voting plans but a few days ago, I made a small donation to Gabbard's campaign. I don't always agree with her but I think she makes some good points and she has won praise from people I respect. This could backfire on Clinton. Gabbard is polling in single digits and seemed unlikely to be invited to the next Democratic debate but the Clinton remarks could spark interest in Gabbard and have people thinking "Anyone Hillary Clinton dislikes this much must have something going for her." I know Clinton failed to make me feel remorse for my donation; quite the opposite.
Robert Fisher
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.