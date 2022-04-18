 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Close Putin's gas station

April has brought a shower of columns and letters imploring government and the AZ Corporation Commission to fast-track our urgently-needed transition to renewable energy sources.

Mike Carran’s excellent April 1st column began with a quote from John McCain who described Russia as “a gas station masquerading as a country” with 60% of its GDP coming from the sale of natural gas and oil.

As I watch the daily horror of Putin’s war crimes in Ukraine I’m filled with outrage - sorrow for the victims and desire for revenge. What better way than to severely diminish our own and the world’s dependance on fossil fuels?

I agree with the many writers who believe a carbon fee and dividend bill like HR 2307 could jump-start the process of a “warp speed” shift to renewables, and hasten the closing Putin’s gas station.

Greg Lewis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

