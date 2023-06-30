"Why not just do your own thing in your own daily lives without all the drama?" In other words, keep a low profile to avoid being noticed. It's OK to open the closet door but don't step out in public? Good advice in situations of government taxation/regulation but sometines it pays to be the squeaky wheel. Conflating flamboyant and obnoxious? Was Liberace obnoxious? To some, no doubt he was. Obviously, flamboyant. Grace Slick & Elton John, obnoxious? "While many...will never understand you","many more have" slowly "begun to accept you". "Justice takes time." Often, too much time. Assertiveness may "lose friends", but they were probably unworthy of friendship, anyway. Quote the Isley Brothers: "It's your thing, do what you wanna do. I can't tell you, who to sock it to." It's your game (life), play (live) it!