Letter: C'mon Jerome

I am confused. In my economics class I was not taught that raising the prime rate would curb inflation. I must have missed class that day. I may have had a dental appointment. Anyway, I fail to see how raising the cost of borrowing money by increasing the rate by .75 basis points every month will retard or lessen inflation. Let me get this straight. The rate is raised, the cost to borrow money will increase and the businesses effected will raise the price of goods and services to make up for it. Thus, raising the rate will cause the price to clients and customers to go up causing greater inflation. Jerome Powell … duh.
Jon Langione
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.