Letter: Co-existing with COVID

Lacking a vaccine there is one simple way to co-exist with COVID-19 and that is to avoid transmission. We can wear masks, social distance or erect barriers. One or more of these things can be done in every social or business interaction. It might cost businesses money but would avoid shutdowns. Apparently the reason it is not being done population-wide is more political than practical. Pathetically weak arguments of personal liberty and right to assemble are used to justify social and political gatherings, but the bottom line is that some of us are willing to have our fellow citizens suffer millions of illnesses and hundreds of thousands of deaths for our own selfish or political reasons. What's next in America, gulags or extermination camps to get rid of the infirm and the elderly?
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
