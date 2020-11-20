 Skip to main content
Letter: Co-Pandemics
Apparently hypocrisy has become acceptable in the United States of America. Apparently, it is okay for an elected official to publicly oppose and also denigrate the suggested practices for stemming a pandemic, while privately exercising the neccessary percautions to protect the health and welfare of their own family members, preferring to have their children educated at home, groceries delivered and utilizing curb-side pickup.

Keith Gorley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

