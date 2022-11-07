Letter: Cochise Board of Supervisors deliver Election Integrity to All Disenfranchised Voters

To Ms Judd & Mr Crosby, we Citizens give you a hearty thank you for listening to the people you represent, in providing a strong measure to verify the vote, our sacred obligation as Citizens.

They delivered a victory to Citizens who witnessed an election system, once the gold standard of the world, devolved into a selection system of the wealthy and those undermining our Republic. Now we can participate, as is our obligation, in voting and verifying the machines to ensure the accurate will of the people.

Citizens were never asked before imposing un-certified machines, with suspect code and devices, on us! We have seen vast evidence, of how they are used for fractional voting, forced adjudication, and batch changing of the ballot images they use to “count the vote”. We have also seen mass fraud with mail in ballots. Referendums go to the Citizens for measures, why not the MOST important: the vote. Why were we not given the choice?

Because they want Selections not Elections.

Why would anyone be opposed?

Daniel LaChance

Sierra Vista