Letter: Code-talkers exemplify strength in diversity

Last month ground was broken for a new museum to honor and tell the story of 400 Navajo code-talkers who helped America win World War II.

They took part in every assault the U.S. Marines conducted in the Pacific from 1942 to 1945. Code-talkers reported on enemy troop movements by telephone and radio using their native language - a code that the Japanese never broke.

Watching NBC’s coverage of this event, I couldn’t help but think about Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson and his famous theory that cultural diversity actually undermines America’s strength.

Ironically, the “Indian schools” that our Navajo heroes attended as children thought the same way, and punished students for speaking their native language.

Thank God they failed, as Carlson will fail, to create a monoculture in America. They were not, as the saying goes, “riding the horse in the direction it’s going.”

Greg Lewis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

