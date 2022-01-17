 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Codependent Triangle Explains Divided Politics
Letter: Codependent Triangle Explains Divided Politics

I worked at Sierra Tucson and Cottonwood discovering the Codependent Triangle of Victim, Persecutor, and Rescuer realizing that explains January 6th, Trump, and Americas divisions. Victims of every sort become Angry and become Perpetrators (Abusers) like on Jan. 6th and once caught become Victims again never realizing that Victims have responsibility and Persecutors have choices.

Eventually Persecutors feel guilty and become Rescuers and then feeling sad and fearful become Victims all over again. Rescuers can negotiate and flee this trapped Triangle. This Triangle is apart of every tribal and dualistic group in America and the World. It is a vicious cycle of negativism.

The rule of law illustrates Democracy. The law of rules illustrates Fascism. The Rich Elites strive to destroy Democracy and substitute an autocratic Dictator to do the 1% bidding. This is all evolving before our eyes and we are doomed unless/until we all discover it soon.

Lawrence Quilici

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

