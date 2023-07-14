In its recent ruling - Creative v. Elenis, the SCOTUS cited First Amendment free speech protections as also prohibiting "coerced speech". In a nutshell, if your business is one in which you are asked to express a POV that you don't agree with, you can refuse. The irony is that the liberal press railed against that finding as "discriminatory". This is the same press that routinely selects or rejects letters to the editor or editorials based on their content. If the news media (opinion publishers) can choose what they see as appropriate, why then would that same right not apply to all American citizens and businesses? Forcing a creative web designer to publish something they don't believe in is no different. This ruling should in fact be applauded by ALL those who want to retain the right to choose what they will say under the masthead of their businesses - including this newspaper. Hopefully I'll make the cut!