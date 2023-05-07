Several hundred years ago in this nation, many women were accused of being witches. The accusers were so sure of their convictions that people were put to death as a result. But the paranoia about these women was delusional. When large segments of society suffer from this sort of delusion, it has been called collective delusion. This phenomenon occurs more commonly in authoritarian regimes, where millions get sucked into the delusions of a delusional leader. The only truth recognized is that of the leader, with everything else being discarded. With our rise of authoritarian politics here in the US, we are seeing a rise in the hateful, delusional paranoia known as collective delusion. Those being attacked are considered the wretched enemy and every tool necessary will be used to vanquish them. The use of the term Trump derangement syndrome (TDS) is being used as a tool to punish the modern day witches for their evil ways. But the term, TDS is not real and using it is delusional.